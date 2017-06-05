Grand Jury criticizes Butte superviso...

Grand Jury criticizes Butte supervisors over fire services

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Members of the 2016-17 Butte County Grand Jury have criticized the county Board of Supervisors for not yet finding a long-term solution to fund the Butte County Fire Department. In an interim report filed May 25 in Butte County Superior Court, the 19-member panel concluded that the board has had enough time and information to address rising costs of “basic fire protection.” “After chronologically reviewing the process, the Grand Jury concludes the Board of Supervisors has failed to adopt an adequate fire restructuring plan in a timely manner,” according to the report.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comey was supose to find leakers not be one 4 min CriminalTrumpINC 2
Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS! 7 min CriminalPresiDUNCE 1
Bill O'Rielly BLAMES Democrats for his Lying Be... 35 min lyinConservaTURD 1
Comey's Notes about Trump are Personal and NOT ... 1 hr NoCredibilityTRUMP 4
Trump Listens to COMEY TAPES, then destroys them! 1 hr TrumpNixonDeepCrap 1
From DAN RATHER with love 4 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
Trump has 2 Weeks to hand over ant TAPES to Hou... 5 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 5
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Egypt
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,821 • Total comments across all topics: 281,653,785

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC