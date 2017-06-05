Grand Jury criticizes Butte supervisors over fire services
Oroville >> Members of the 2016-17 Butte County Grand Jury have criticized the county Board of Supervisors for not yet finding a long-term solution to fund the Butte County Fire Department. In an interim report filed May 25 in Butte County Superior Court, the 19-member panel concluded that the board has had enough time and information to address rising costs of “basic fire protection.” “After chronologically reviewing the process, the Grand Jury concludes the Board of Supervisors has failed to adopt an adequate fire restructuring plan in a timely manner,” according to the report.
