Generous donation

Generous donation

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Carlson Electrical Services of Chico donated the installation of high-definition cameras and an alarm system for the shelter operated by the Westside Domestic Violence Services Board of Glenn County. Involved in the project are from left, Aaron Palmer, Carlson Electrical Services; Ann Lambert, Westside Domestic Violence Services board chair; and Eileen Worthington, board member. The purpose of Westside Domestic Violence Services is to provide refuge and services for domestic violence victims and their children.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Republicans are Pushing for the RepubliKLAN Tru... 47 min Missed One 4
Liberal College Professors are destoying themse... 2 hr Joe for One 2
U.S. should get out of Paris Accord! 2 hr Agree with One 19
democrats Want Hillary To Disappear 2 hr GRANDPA NICKEL EYE 7
Trump NO VALE VERGA 7 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 1
News Pot grow raided in south Oroville (Sep '08) 11 hr Shilo 178
U forgot one thing Seith Rich's Murder 23 hr Godfrey 16
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Climate Change
  4. U.S. Open
  5. Microsoft
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Health Care
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Tornado
  5. North Korea
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,353 • Total comments across all topics: 281,537,395

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC