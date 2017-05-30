Generous donation

Carlson Electrical Services of Chico donated the installation of high-definition cameras and an alarm system for the shelter operated by the Westside Domestic Violence Services Board of Glenn County. Involved in the project are from left, Aaron Palmer, Carlson Electrical Services; Ann Lambert, Westside Domestic Violence Services board chair; and Eileen Worthington, board member. The purpose of Westside Domestic Violence Services is to provide refuge and services for domestic violence victims and their children.

