Free garden design workshop planned Wednesday at Patrick Ranch
A free workshop on basic garden design is being offered by the Butte County Master Gardeners 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesday in Pat's Barn at the Patrick Ranch Museum, on the Midway between Chico an Durham.
