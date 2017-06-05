Fok Chaw
Chico duo The Americas has quietly gone about forging a thrilling discography over the past 10-plus years. And the just-released Fok Chaw finds the band at its most innovative, imaginatively harnessing the chaos of drummer Casey Dietz as he plays off the controlled strains of guitarist/vocalist Travis Wuerthner's arresting arpeggiated guitar loops.
