Chico duo The Americas has quietly gone about forging a thrilling discography over the past 10-plus years. And the just-released Fok Chaw finds the band at its most innovative, imaginatively harnessing the chaos of drummer Casey Dietz as he plays off the controlled strains of guitarist/vocalist Travis Wuerthner's arresting arpeggiated guitar loops.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.