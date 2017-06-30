Firefighters battle small Nimshew fire
Aircraft from Chico was on scene to help fight a 1-acre fire near Nimshew on Thursday. Aaron Vought/Photo contributed Cal-Fire Butte County firefighters were battling a small fire off of Tika Lane in Magalia Thursday afternoon.
