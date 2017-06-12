Fire at PG&E vault leaves 50 to 100 without power
Chico >> A fire at a PG&E vault in Chico early Sunday morning left 50 to 100 business customers without power. At approximately 2 a.m. Sunday, a fire broke out at a PG&E vault located at the corner of Third Street and Broadway.
