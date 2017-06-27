Family files wrongful death claim in Chico police shooting of Desmond Phillips

The family alleges in the claim that police officers used “negligent police tactics” in their confrontation with Phillips March 17 at an apartment in the 700 block of West Fourth Avenue in Chico. Chico >> Family members of Desmond Phillips - the 25-year-old black man who was shot and killed by Chico police in March - have filed a wrongful death claim with the city.

