Fair View, Oakdale High graduates exp...

Fair View, Oakdale High graduates express thanks for teacher support, love

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oyemutne Ramirez, right, gives a heartfelt speech Tuesday about her struggles as a troubled teen, including drug addition and a teen pregnancy as she talks about what it means for her to graduate with Fair View High School's class of 2017 at Neighborhood Church in Chico. Chico >> Most of the students have had a hard life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
All Child Molesters Are Liberal 1 hr Bob Is A Suspect 3
This MAN-CHILD is INSANE!! 2 hr Bob Has Never Bee... 20
Trump NO VALE VERGA 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 5
Has The democrat Party Collectively Lost Their ... 2 hr Bob Luvs The Joker 1
Democrats behaving like drunks at a funeral 2 hr Bob Has A Problem 2
Kamala Harris Interrogation Reminiscent Of NAZI... 3 hr Bob Hates White P... 1
U.S. should get out of Paris Accord! 3 hr a-citizen 50
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,905 • Total comments across all topics: 281,591,944

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC