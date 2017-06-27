Ex-Fair View High employee given probation for having sex with student

Oroville >> A former Fair View High School yard duty supervisor was ordered Wednesday to serve 120 days in custody after she pleaded to having sex with a male student and giving him drugs. Butte County Superior Court Judge James Reilley also placed the former school employee, Jessica Hays, 41, of Chico, on three years probation and required her to register as a sex offender.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.