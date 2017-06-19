Driver taken to hospital after crashi...

Driver taken to hospital after crashing straight into wall

18 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Paramedics and city of Chico firefighters tend to the 72-year-old driver of a 2013 BMW 13i that crashed straight into a concrete block wall about 12:30 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of NS Fitness on the Skyway in Chico. Chico police collision investigator Mike DiGioreano said the driver suffered a medical emergency that caused the crash.

