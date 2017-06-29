Construction starts on Chico VA clinic
Laura Page, district representative for Congressman Doug LaMalfa, Thursday presents a flag that was flown over the nation's Capitol for the Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic at 2000 Concord Ave. in Chico. Chico >> More than 9,000 veterans and their families are expected to benefit from the new $43 million Veterans Affairs Outpatient Clinic that broke ground Thursday in Meriam Park in east Chico.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That's BAD NEWS
|2 hr
|Reality check
|55
|Uminsured ER Visits to be PAID for by Insured P...
|3 hr
|Thanks to One
|4
|democrats Want Russia Thing To Go Away
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Why the Liberals lost
|7 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|4
|Trumpcare; 20K Premiums for 55 yr olds and older.
|11 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|What being a Liberal Means
|12 hr
|Agreeing with One
|6
|TRUMP Makes AMERICA LOOK BAD
|14 hr
|Who is One
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC