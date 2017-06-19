Community incensed by Chico campaign limits possibly increasing
Chico >> Passionate Chicoans showed up to protest the idea of increasing the city's personal campaign finance contribution limit of $500 at Tuesday's City Council meeting. The council waded through several motions and thoroughly confused itself before deciding that it would not change anything for the time being.
|Trump keeps opening a can of Whip-Ass on Libs
|10 min
|Godfrey
|1
|President Trump's Agenda Gets The TURBO SPEED G...
|47 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|I'm DANCING on grandpa Nicholai and his DEAD de...
|51 min
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|18
|America has REJECTED all LIBERALS and LIBERALISM
|55 min
|Sunlight Disinfects
|4
|BIG WIN for PRESIDENT TRUMP!
|55 min
|Lucky
|3
|IGNORANCE is DOOMING the DEMOCRAT PARTY
|1 hr
|Middle of the road
|3
|Fetid Sewer of Hate
|1 hr
|Lucky
|4
