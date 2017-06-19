Community incensed by Chico campaign ...

Community incensed by Chico campaign limits possibly increasing

18 hrs ago

Chico >> Passionate Chicoans showed up to protest the idea of increasing the city's personal campaign finance contribution limit of $500 at Tuesday's City Council meeting. The council waded through several motions and thoroughly confused itself before deciding that it would not change anything for the time being.

