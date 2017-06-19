Class opens door for beginning constr...

Class opens door for beginning construction jobs

9 hrs ago

Due to a need for construction workers, the Butte County Office of Education is offering a fast-track training program; applications are due June 28. In this photo from January 2016, carpenters Jesus Garcia left and Adrien Sanchez work on concrete forms during construction in the Bill Webb Homes development Hartley Park in North Chico. Due to a need for construction workers, the Butte County Office of Education is offering a fast-track training program; applications are due June 28. In this photo from January 2016, concrete finisher Victor Soto works on a foundation during construction in the Bill Webb Homes development Hartley Park in North Chico.

