Chico Unified offers free meals for kids in the summer

5 hrs ago

Chico >> Kids in Chico will be able to get free breakfast and lunch this summer through a school district food program. Chico Unified School District will make about 30,000 meals this summer for kids in need through a federally-funded program designed by the USDA and facilitated by Chico Unified.

