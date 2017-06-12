Chico Unified offers free meals for kids in the summer
Chico >> Kids in Chico will be able to get free breakfast and lunch this summer through a school district food program. Chico Unified School District will make about 30,000 meals this summer for kids in need through a federally-funded program designed by the USDA and facilitated by Chico Unified.
