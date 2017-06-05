Chico schools planning summer building boom
Chico >> Chico Unified students will finish school Wednesday, which means the district will soon begin its long list of summer projects. The district has projects planned for the summer at several elementary, junior high and high schools, including the replacement of heating and air conditioning systems, carpeting, sealcoating parking lots and preparing for construction.
