Chico schools planning summer buildin...

Chico schools planning summer building boom

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Chico >> Chico Unified students will finish school Wednesday, which means the district will soon begin its long list of summer projects. The district has projects planned for the summer at several elementary, junior high and high schools, including the replacement of heating and air conditioning systems, carpeting, sealcoating parking lots and preparing for construction.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Liberals should move to the Mid-East 3 hr Bob Luvs Muslims 8
Deep State traitor arrested...Reality Leigh Win... 4 hr GRANDPA NICKEL EYE 1
The Messiah Al Gore Scores a Big Fat ZERO on Pr... 4 hr Al Gore Score - ... 1
U.S. should get out of Paris Accord! 4 hr Bob Luvs Al Gore 37
Bob should go to Yemen! 5 hr Bobs Knickers Get... 3
Trump NO VALE VERGA 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 3
democrats Want Hillary To Disappear 11 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 13
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Microsoft
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. North Korea
  5. Oakland
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,400 • Total comments across all topics: 281,569,208

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC