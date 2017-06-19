Chico repaving project to limit acces...

Chico repaving project to limit access, parking

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Moss Avenue between Filbert and Hawthorne avenues will be repaved 7 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday by city of Chico crews.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
With TRUMP THE BUCK STOPS OVER THERE!!! 5 min Bob The Silver Ad... 12
Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation! 46 min --Crack Rabbit-- 8
Democrats are doing a great job of destroyin th... 51 min Sake of One 6
President Slumlord 1 hr Slumming One 1
News What will eclipse mean for California power sup... 1 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 15
Grandpa for President 2 hr Vote for One 1
One More Time - Grandpa Nicolai Wrong Again 3 hr Grandpa Wrong Again 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,264 • Total comments across all topics: 281,991,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC