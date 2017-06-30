Chico police SWAT team raids North Ce...

Chico police SWAT team raids North Cedar home

Chico >> The Chico police SWAT team Thursday served a search warrant at a home and arrested a man on weapons and drug violations, police said. The SWAT team served the search warrant about 5:30 a.m. at a home in the 1200 block of North Cedar Street, according to a press release.

