Chico, north valley will hit around 1...

Chico, north valley will hit around 108 on Monday

15 hrs ago

Along with an excessive heat warning through Thursday, the weather service has issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday through the end of the week because of mounting winds and dry conditions. Monday's forecast sees a high temperature of 108 degrees, with the same high expected on Tuesday.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 19 at 2:41PM PDT

