Chico, north valley will hit around 108 on Monday
Along with an excessive heat warning through Thursday, the weather service has issued a fire weather watch for Wednesday through the end of the week because of mounting winds and dry conditions. Monday's forecast sees a high temperature of 108 degrees, with the same high expected on Tuesday.
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Desperate democrats spend $50 Million in obscur...
|5 hr
|Bob Desperate 4 Win
|1
|Top Liberal democrat Arrested For Raping Boy
|9 hr
|Smile 4 the Camer...
|2
|Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation!
|9 hr
|GRANDPA and Terry...
|7
|What will eclipse mean for California power sup...
|13 hr
|Eclipsing One
|7
|Obama' bundler Terrence Patrick Bean, arrested ...
|Sun
|Godfrey
|2
|Even Liberals Are Worried About Liberal Extremism
|Sun
|Bob Is A Psycho
|1
|Question- Why do liberal democrat women defend ...
|Sun
|Liberals Abuse Women
|2
