Chico man gets 10 years for embezzlement schemes

Oroville >> A Chico man accused of a long history of embezzlement schemes and other financial crimes was sentenced Wednesday to 10 years in state prison. Butte County Superior Court Judge Tamara Mosbarger imposed the sentence on John “Jack” Adee, 67, after Adee pleaded no contest in May to multiple felony counts of grand theft by embezzlement and grand theft of personal property.

