Chico man enters plea in May shooting
Oroville >> A Chico man has pleaded no contest in a case stemming from his alleged involvement in a shooting May 11 in Chico. The man, Quintero Silva, 18, pleaded no contest June 15 at Butte County Superior Court to a felony count of assault with a firearm, according to court documents.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Caught by HIS OWN LIES
|3 hr
|Fred Fcksteak
|8
|Trump is doing great!
|3 hr
|Godfrey
|3
|Canadian sniper 2.2-mile pickoff of ISIS fighter
|5 hr
|a-citizen
|2
|Trump keeps opening a can of Whip-Ass on Libs
|7 hr
|Another One
|16
|I'm DANCING on grandpa Nicholai and his DEAD de...
|10 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|32
|President Trump's Agenda Gets The TURBO SPEED G...
|11 hr
|Lucky
|4
|Pelosi on last leg!
|11 hr
|a-citizen
|2
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC