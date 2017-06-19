Chico man enters plea in May shooting
Oroville >> A Chico man has pleaded no contest in a case stemming from his alleged involvement in a shooting May 11 in Chico. The man, Quintero Silva, 18, pleaded no contest June 15 at Butte County Superior Court to a felony count of assault with a firearm, according to court documents.
