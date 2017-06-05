Chico jobs at one Milestone office mo...

Chico jobs at one Milestone office moving

Chico >> Employees at one of Milestone Technologies operations in Chico got word late last week that their jobs will be moving to the Bay Area. Prem Chand, CEO of Milestone Technologies, responded to this newspaper's inquiry Monday that jobs at a Milestone operation on Fortress Street at the Chico airport will be relocated to the Bay Area.

