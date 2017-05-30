Chef in the Market begins in downtown...

Chef in the Market begins in downtown Chico

Executive chef Steve Gibanov from Tres Hombres Long Bar and Grill will be the inaugural chef for a new series of cooking demonstrations and tastings at the Thursday Night Market. His presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the intersection of West Third and Broadway streets, near the Phoenix Building.

