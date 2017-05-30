Chef in the Market begins in downtown Chico
Executive chef Steve Gibanov from Tres Hombres Long Bar and Grill will be the inaugural chef for a new series of cooking demonstrations and tastings at the Thursday Night Market. His presentation will be at 6:30 p.m. June 8 at the intersection of West Third and Broadway streets, near the Phoenix Building.
