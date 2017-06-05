Carriere Farms honored for sustainabi...

Carriere Farms honored for sustainability, ethics

Glenn >> It was called an “award” and there was money linked to it, but the recognition given to walnut producer and processor Carriere Family Farms by Chico Electric on Friday was much more than that. Chico Electric CEO Norm Nielsen presented the first-ever N.C. “Cec” Nielsen Memorial Founder's Sustainability Award to the Glenn-based company.

