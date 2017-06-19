California Teachers Summit set for Ju...

California Teachers Summit set for July 28

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Red Bluff Daily News

The third annual California Teachers Summit held at California State University, Chico, and will bring teachers together for a day of learning led by teachers for teachers on July 28. Sessions will focus on timely topics ranging from addressing bullying in the classroom to celebrating diversity to teaching students to be open-minded, critical thinkers. By bringing California teachers together, the Summit will empower teachers to support our students, protect our values as educators and set an example for the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
That's BAD NEWS 1 hr Vast One 7
Judicial Watch files for Obama's Travel Expenses 4 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 11
Democrats are doing a great job of destroyin th... 4 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 17
Coal is dead 4 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 3
Trump's Entire Team is Under Investigation! 4 hr --Crack Rabbit-- 15
What Kind Of Person- 5 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 6
Decline led to Trump 6 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 8
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Iran
  5. U.S. Open
  1. China
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Syria
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,256 • Total comments across all topics: 282,022,140

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC