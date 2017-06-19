California Teachers Summit set for July 28

The third annual California Teachers Summit held at California State University, Chico, and will bring teachers together for a day of learning led by teachers for teachers on July 28. Sessions will focus on timely topics ranging from addressing bullying in the classroom to celebrating diversity to teaching students to be open-minded, critical thinkers. By bringing California teachers together, the Summit will empower teachers to support our students, protect our values as educators and set an example for the nation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Red Bluff Daily News.