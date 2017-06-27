Butte supervisors cut 79 jobs, Boys and Girls Club funding
Oroville >> The Butte County Board of Supervisors approved 3-2 Tuesday cuts to most departments, including the elimination of 79 county positions, to achieve a balanced budget this upcoming fiscal year. This comes as expenditures are expected to speedily surpass revenues in the next few years.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That's BAD NEWS
|38 min
|Separation of One
|40
|The REAL FAKE EXPOSED
|41 min
|Ask One
|6
|SCOTUS votes 9-0 In Favor of Trump
|2 hr
|Godfrey
|11
|Clinton Admin: Press Briefings Weren’t ‘Necessa...
|5 hr
|Quoting One
|2
|The Left Will Prevail
|5 hr
|Bob Luvs Revolution
|6
|Trump IS the World Largest "Money Launderer!
|14 hr
|Opioid One
|13
|Justice Ginsberg Should recuse herself!
|21 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|1
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC