Butte County man arrested for vehicle, personal items theft while owner was asleep
Red Bluff >> Tehama County Sheriff's Deputies conducted a traffic stop June 16 on a silver Jeep for minor traffic violations on South Jackson Street, resulting in locating a stolen vehicle out of Chico. The man involved, Arthur Keith Peniaranda, 26, a Butte County transient, was arrested and booked into Tehama County Jail on the charge of possession of known stolen property.
