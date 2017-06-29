Butte County hits groundwater managem...

Butte County hits groundwater management deadline

14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> Today is the first deadline in the process of managing groundwater in California, and Butte County has hit it. The Sustainable Groundwater Management Act passed in 2014 mandated that by June 30, 2017, “groundwater sustainability agencies” had to be designated to cover all the groundwater basins in the state.

