Butte County deputy sheriff charged w...

Butte County deputy sheriff charged with DUI

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Oroville >> A Butte County deputy sheriff has been charged with driving under the influence of pain medication in connection with an off-duty car crash in February, prosecutors said. The deputy, Kenneth Ramey, 56, of Chico, is charged in Butte County Superior Court with a single misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a drug, according to court documents.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Psycho NEEDY TRUMP Requires ADULATION from his ... 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 10
Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS! 2 hr GRANDPA NICOLAI 22
ConservaPERV Jeff Sessions LIED at his Confirma... 3 hr a-citizen 2
Comey's Memos have been given to the FBI. 3 hr a-citizen 2
News Oprah Winfrey says she weighs 200 pounds (Dec '08) 3 hr weaponX 1,089
Crooked democrats Stacking Deck Again 3 hr Bob Will Be Extin... 2
Psycho NEEDY Grandpa Nicolai Requires ADULATION... 4 hr Bob Needs Adulation 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Wall Street
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,737,250

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC