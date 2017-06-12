Butte County deputy sheriff charged with DUI
Oroville >> A Butte County deputy sheriff has been charged with driving under the influence of pain medication in connection with an off-duty car crash in February, prosecutors said. The deputy, Kenneth Ramey, 56, of Chico, is charged in Butte County Superior Court with a single misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a drug, according to court documents.
