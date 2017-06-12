Budget on Chico recreation district agenda

Chico >> A public hearing on the 2017-18 budget, and further discussions on park impact fees are part of the agenda for the Chico Area Recreation and Park District board meeting. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Chico Community Center, 545 Vallombrosa Ave. A closed session over union contract negotiations and the general manager's review will take place starting at 6:15 p.m. Public comments on the revised preliminary budget will be taken during the meeting.

