Bidding on betterment
The Chico City Council meeting that includes the PBID is 6 p.m. Wednesday , not Tuesday, because of Independence Day. As a Boston native who's called Chico home for the past 29 years, Tom DiGiovanni has an abiding connection to - and concern for - the heart of the city.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|That's BAD NEWS
|4 min
|a-citizen
|52
|democrats Want Russia Thing To Go Away
|35 min
|a-citizen
|2
|Uminsured ER Visits to be PAID for by Insured P...
|37 min
|a-citizen
|3
|Why the Liberals lost
|2 hr
|bobby libtarded fkr
|4
|Trumpcare; 20K Premiums for 55 yr olds and older.
|7 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|2
|What being a Liberal Means
|7 hr
|Agreeing with One
|6
|TRUMP Makes AMERICA LOOK BAD
|10 hr
|Who is One
|6
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC