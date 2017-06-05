Bicyclist hurt in hit-and-run crash on Humboldt Avenue
Chico >> A bicyclist was hurt Monday morning in a hit-and-run crash on Humboldt Avenue near Pine Street in Chico, police said. The bicyclist, described at the scene as a man, was taken to a hospital by ambulance but was expected to be OK.
