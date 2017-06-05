Biblio File: Chico author weaves beloved history, characters in dark novel
Chico's Doug Keister is fascinated by cemeteries and has published guidebooks to some of the more prominent resting places. A few years ago he discovered that as a novelist the cemetery settings could yield some most interesting, uh, plots, especially if you have a cast of oddball characters dealing with issues of national security.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will AlabamaKlansMan AG Jeff Sessions do the TR...
|8 min
|aREALcitizen
|3
|Christian AND Islamic "SHARIA LAW" bothe ARE IL...
|58 min
|PervertedThinking
|1
|Washington DC and The State of Mayland SUE TRUM...
|1 hr
|StatesSUEtrump
|1
|The right is rising up in SoCal
|1 hr
|MeMeMEnotYOU
|13
|Mueller to SUBPOENA ALL of Trumps TAX RETURNS!
|8 hr
|DumbChumpTrump
|8
|EvangeliKLANS want Christian Sharia Laws in Ame...
|8 hr
|YepHesReallyDumb
|4
|Comey's Notes about Trump are Personal and NOT ...
|8 hr
|YepItsTRUE
|20
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC