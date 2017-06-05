Biblio File: Chico author weaves belo...

Biblio File: Chico author weaves beloved history, characters in dark novel

Chico's Doug Keister is fascinated by cemeteries and has published guidebooks to some of the more prominent resting places. A few years ago he discovered that as a novelist the cemetery settings could yield some most interesting, uh, plots, especially if you have a cast of oddball characters dealing with issues of national security.

