Belvedere Heights flood victims get $...

Belvedere Heights flood victims get $529,000 from city

17 hrs ago

Photo from Feb. 10, 2014, shows water and mud damage along Bancroft Drive in east Chico after the inadequately designed drainage system of the Belvedere Heights subdivision failed. The city of Chico recently reached an agreement with homeowners and developers that ends litigation over the matter.

