Arraignment held for Butte sheriffa s deputy charged with DUI

Oroville >> An attorney Friday appeared in court on behalf of a Butte County sheriff's deputy for the deputy's arraignment on charges of driving under the influence, according to court documents. The deputy, Kenneth Ramey, 56, of Chico, is charged with a misdemeanor count of driving under the influence of a drug in connection with an off-duty car crash in February, according to the documents.

