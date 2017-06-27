Aoife Oa Donovan has solo show in Chico Friday

Chico >> Irish-American folk singer and songwriter Aoife O'Donovan is having a solo show 7:30 p.m., Friday, at the Chico Women's Club. O'Donovan, known for being the lead singer in bluegrass band Crooked Still, has been touring across the country, and she's stopping in Chico before heading back to the East coast.

