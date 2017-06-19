A senior moment: Never too late to be...

A senior moment: Never too late to be bitten by the drama bug

Saturday Jun 17

NOTE: An important correction for last month's column “Pensions available for qualifying veterans, surviving spouses.” Thanks to John Zepeda of the Veterans Service Office for noticing that the Korean Era service dates should be June 27, 1950 to Jan. 31, 1955, not 1956. From Thursday, June 22 to Sunday, June 25, the Blue Room Theatre will showcase seven original short plays, all written, directed, stage-managed and acted by Osher Lifelong Learning Institute participants.

