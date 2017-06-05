a oeSupper Cluba Wednesday benefits H...

a oeSupper Cluba Wednesday benefits Humane Society

14 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

Dining 4-9 p.m. Wednesday at the Red Tavern, 1250 The Esplanade in Chico, will benefit the Butte Humane Society.

