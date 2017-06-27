5-year-old hosts restaurant-style din...

5-year-old hosts restaurant-style dinner at Torres Shelter

Kieran Trent, 5, walks around the dining room at the Torres Shelter asking guests, like Donn Forgy, pictured here, how they're enjoying their meal Monday in Chico. Kieran had the idea to treat the guests to a restaurant style meal including “tablecloths, a menu, nice food, flowers and dessert!” Chico >> They lifted the host up high so he could speak to a full dining room of people.

