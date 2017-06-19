1920 record could be broken with Chic...

1920 record could be broken with Chicoa s high temperature Tuesday

Tuesday

A record high temperature was set for June 20 in Chico back in 1920 as the mercury reached 108 degrees. With overnight temperatures not dropping by much, the top daytime temperatures can reach higher levels.

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Butte County was issued at June 21 at 8:40AM PDT

