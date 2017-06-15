15 Minutes

15 Minutes

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: NewsReview.com

Neacail Murdock loves talking to people about gardening, whether it be the traditional or "specialty" variety. When he started growing his own medical marijuana plants, Murdock would spend hours at hydroponic and other specialty stores talking with owners and managers, getting tips and advice.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsReview.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sessions testimony: The vindication of an hones... 4 min Lucky 5
Not for CONSERVATIVE DUMMIES 27 min Lucky 16
Are they Republicans or Democrats here? 30 min Godfrey 18
A Bridge Too Far 1 hr Bob In The Cross ... 1
No Global Warming Has Occurred In the Last 15 Y... 1 hr Al Gore 1
Mentally Ill Freak Liberals Are To Be Arrested 2 hr EB SCHILLING 1
SELF Induced BLINDNESS 3 hr democrats Are The... 4
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,048 • Total comments across all topics: 281,782,717

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC