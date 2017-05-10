Workshop on planning for Alzheimera s...

Workshop on planning for Alzheimera s Tuesday in Chico

The Alzheimer's Association will host a workshop Tuesday on “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's Disease,” presented by Nicole Plottel of Harris & Plottel, Attorneys at Law, and pre-registration is required.

