Workshop on planning for Alzheimera s Tuesday in Chico
The Alzheimer's Association will host a workshop Tuesday on “Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer's Disease,” presented by Nicole Plottel of Harris & Plottel, Attorneys at Law, and pre-registration is required.
