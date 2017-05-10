Weaver looks at Huichol culture
The Humboldt Handweavers and Spinners Guild will present a program by Stacy Schaefer titled “Huichol Women Weavers and Shamans” Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in the Bay Room of the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. Forty years ago in the Western Highlands of Mexico, Schaefer apprenticed with a master Huichol backstrap weaver.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Times-Standard.
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|O 2.5 Mil Lecture on how we should live with l...
|1 hr
|Bob Luvs His Spa
|2
|The "COLLAPSE" of the Criminal "House of Trump"...
|3 hr
|Bob Luvs Naked Golf
|13
|Eric Trump CONFIRMS; Russian Banks ALWAYS FUND ...
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|9
|Will TRUMP SEEK ASYLUM in RUSSIA?
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|TRUMPS Master PUTIN says Comey FIRING has "NOTH...
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|3
|Run Donald Run! RUN but you CAN NOT HIDE this t...
|3 hr
|GRANDPA NICOLAI
|4
|French are SMARTER than AMERICANS, SAD
|5 hr
|Bob Luvs French Meat
|17
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC