Weaver looks at Huichol culture

The Humboldt Handweavers and Spinners Guild will present a program by Stacy Schaefer titled “Huichol Women Weavers and Shamans” Thursday at 6:45 p.m. in the Bay Room of the Wharfinger Building, 1 Marina Way in Eureka. Forty years ago in the Western Highlands of Mexico, Schaefer apprenticed with a master Huichol backstrap weaver.

