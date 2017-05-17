Water line project construction to begin

Corning >> The Pilot Flying J water line installation is expected to begin Monday at 2120 South Ave. to provide a more permanent solution to the contaminated wells that have been affecting six Tehama County residents since the 1990s. The project is estimated to take 120 days or fewer to complete, according to Corning Public Works Director Dawn Grine.

