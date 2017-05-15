Watch a CHP team rescue hikers from M...

Watch a CHP team rescue hikers from Mt. Whitney by helicopter

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: The Fresno Bee

Two hikers reached the summit of Mt. Whitney on May 13, but were unable to come back down after one of them developed frostbite.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Fresno Bee.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Chico Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
TRUMP DUPED BY RUSSIANS, Surprise, Surprise! 23 min More than One 30
Mrs Clinton would be Impeached for doing what T... 1 hr So Called Patriots 1
The RepubliKLAN NEWS Network Alt Fact FOX NEWS ... 2 hr FOX is RUSSIA TODAY 1
The RepubliKLANS have DUMBED DOWN AMERICA and T... 2 hr STUPIDnSCARED 3
TRUMP'S Historically TRAITOROUS PresiDUNCY! 3 hr Ws WAR stuff DUNCE 3
Needy Braggard Trump THINKS Russians ARE HIS FR... 3 hr Dunce Ws WAR stuff 4
Subpoenas Coming For TRUMP TAPES! 3 hr SubpoenasNOTinvites 1
See all Chico Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Chico Forum Now

Chico Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Chico Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Death Penalty
 

Chico, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,919 • Total comments across all topics: 281,057,095

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC