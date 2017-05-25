Veterans plant giveaway is Saturday i...

Veterans plant giveaway is Saturday in Chico

12 hrs ago Read more: Chico Enterprise-Record

The Veteran's Garden Project is having its annual Memorial Day plant giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the garden at El Monte Avenue and Humboldt Road. Hundreds of vegetable and flower starts will be available for local veterans and their families as a way to show support and appreciation.

