Veterans plant giveaway is Saturday in Chico
The Veteran's Garden Project is having its annual Memorial Day plant giveaway, 9 a.m.-noon Saturday at the garden at El Monte Avenue and Humboldt Road. Hundreds of vegetable and flower starts will be available for local veterans and their families as a way to show support and appreciation.
