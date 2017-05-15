US Forest Service files criminal char...

US Forest Service files criminal charges against Chico frat

1 hr ago

The U.S. Forest Service has filed criminal charges against a California State University, Chico fraternity for cutting down 32 trees in a Northern California national forest during an initiation of new pledges. The complaint was filed Tuesday against the school's Pi Kappa Alpha chapter and its president, Evan Jossey, in federal court.

Chico, CA

