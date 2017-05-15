US Forest Service files criminal charges against Chico frat
The U.S. Forest Service has filed criminal charges against a California State University, Chico fraternity for cutting down 32 trees in a Northern California national forest during an initiation of new pledges. The complaint was filed Tuesday against the school's Pi Kappa Alpha chapter and its president, Evan Jossey, in federal court.
