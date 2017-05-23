TriCo Bancshares Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend

The dividend is payable on June 30, 2017 to holders of record as of June 15, 2017. Established in 1975, Tri Counties Bank is a wholly-owned subsidiary of TriCo Bancshares headquartered in Chico, California, providing a unique brand of customer Service with Solutions available in traditional stand-alone and in-store bank branches in communities throughout Northern and Central California.

