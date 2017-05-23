Trash hauling meetings scheduled to explain changes for Chico residents
Chico >> Since the way waste is collected in Chico looks likely to change this summer, two meetings are scheduled for Thursday to address public questions and concerns.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Chico Enterprise-Record.
Comments
Add your comments below
Chico Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Glad The Russians Won Elec 4 Trump
|1 hr
|Godfrey
|1
|RUSSIANS WON THE ELECTION FOR trump
|2 hr
|Bob Is A Parasite
|4
|Obama intel agency secretly conducted illegal s...
|3 hr
|Bob Is A Psycho
|2
|FOX Fake News was FORCED to REDACT False Seth R...
|4 hr
|Bob Has Nothing
|5
|Seth Rich WAS ASSASSINATED
|4 hr
|Bob Is Such An Idiot
|8
|Was Seth Rich Murdered By Sean Hannity for a st...
|4 hr
|Bob Mulholland Idiot
|5
|Trump's Comrade Gen Flynn DENIES Senate Subpoen...
|6 hr
|Drain this One
|11
Find what you want!
Search Chico Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC