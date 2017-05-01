Tehama County Childrena s Fair brings crowd to fairgrounds
Dancers from the Metteer School Baile Folklorico entertain the crowd Saturday at the Tehama County Children's Fair held at the Tehama District Fairground. Red Bluff >> Sunshine brought a good crowd to the Tehama District Fairground Saturday for the 31st annual Tehama County Children's Fair.
